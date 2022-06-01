JERRY DAVIS: Deer season at peaking

Many Wisconsin residents consider the end of gestation the beginning of their deer season.

The fawning peak usually comes about Memorial Day, according to Dan Storm, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer researcher, who headed the recent Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer, and Predator Study. During this study, Storm’s crews live-captured fawns each spring for five seasons.

These little bucks and does weighed in at a 10 pound average, with a range starting at five pounds. Equal numbers of males and females were born.

In southern Wisconsin this birthing time usually coincides with “green up” of the state’s ecosystems, giving fawns great cover to hide and their moms’ ample, nutritious food to produce milk for newborns.

Finding fawns is more about happenstance while walking park trails, field edges and bike trails.

As bluebird fledge, turkey poult hatch, and prairie shooting star blooming kicks in, so does an end to morel gathering. May was another disappointing season for many who savor this sac fungus, even though universal disappointment may ease the agony of going home without any mushroom fruiting bodies, the reproductive stage of morels. If everyone has a poor season it may not seem so bad.

The stories were mostly the same throughout Wisconsin and beyond. One hundred likely white elms yielded few or no morels. Then, after hours of searching, a tree that died last summer gives up 100 or more.

The morel life cycle is too complicated, too long, to pin blame on any one factor. Further, this spring fruiting mushroom did its best underground growing last summer and autumn, so some blame might belong there, too.

But three consecutive years of empty bags, backpacks, and game pockets could mean more than just too dry, too cold, or too few elms dying.

As in good and poor years, dead red elms were less productive and apple trees are fruitful places as long as the tree is partly alive.

Looking ahead sulphur fungi, aka chicken-of-the-woods, have been found as soon as early June and as late as October. Other mushrooms come and go throughout the summer. Pick with knowledge.

Turkey hunting had its ups and downs, but wait for the registration numbers before slamming the bird for not doing what we expect turkeys to do in terms of responding to hunters and pulling off a great recruitment last year.

One highlight some Wisconsin hunters may contemplate until the fall season — which opens Sept. 17 and closes Jan. 8, 2023 — is the success a group of Alabama hunters experienced in southwest Wisconsin. They hunt public and private land, often land they have never set foot on.

Their scouting is frequently done late morning to late afternoon on rest days when they search for and listen to birds. They are not shy about moving a few miles and walking in after getting permission to a location that may or may not have a tree to lean against.

They hunt long hours some days. They are patient and persistent and their expectations of killing a bird are generally realistic. They seem pleased with the fine environment Wisconsin offers. They speak of Wisconsin as a destination state for turkey hunting.

The 2021 DNR Ethical Hunter Award was presented to Mark Moersch, of Stevens Point, May 21 at Vortex Optics, in Barneveld, Wisconsin. Moersch was nominated by a fellow hunter and then selected by a four-member committee of public and DNR representatives for his willingness to assist another hunter, not a member of his group, in tracking a wounded deer.

In addition, he reported what he believed to be illegal deer baiting in an area where chronic wasting disease had begun to spread. Moersch was concerned that baiting could exacerbate CWD in the area and wanted to do something in managing the disease and preserving deer hunting traditions.

The next gathering seasons are beginning to take shape and can begin to be assessed. Black raspberries are blooming and beginning to form fruit, which will mature as early as the end of June.

Blooms continue to highlight many ecosystems, including shooting stars in prairies and woodland edges, mayapples almost everywhere, and tiny walnuts, acorns, and hickory nuts survived or avoided some late frosts.

Sightings, sounds and smells help bring the next season into full appreciation. Newly turned soil and freshly conditioned hay has Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage thinking catfishing and reminding to take and wear, a life jacket while in a fishing boat or canoe. “Those expandable vests can be life savers,” he says.

Some not-so-familiar structures can be stumpers on first notice. Cedar apple rust fungus is present on most red cedars after a rainy evening. So are the spores of a rust fungus on some mayapples.

Wild ginseng is nearly full-grown and heavy with flower buds. Look but don’t touch. Help landowners who are trying to protect and preserve their plants.

Fishing is having its highs and lows. Brent Drake is continuing to look for an answer and won’t give up trying, so has been taking one of his canoe rentals for a paddle. Even with the warm spells, he’s yet to see his first timber rattlesnake of 2022.

Don Martin, in Monroe, heard anglers tell of success in the Browntown area and coming home with crappies from Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County.

Wayne Smith, near Fayette in Lafayette County, hunted most turkey periods this year and has yet to give the season a grade, having had some success and having caught the scent of blooming lilacs suggesting summer fishing is ahead.

Jerry Davis is a freelance writer for Lee Sports Wisconsin. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112. The opinions are the writer's.