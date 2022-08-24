Keep an eye out for poison ivy, ragweed and mushrooms while spending time outside

Plants, the bottom of most food chains, make it possible for trapped energy to move on up to us.

We should note some of these organisms because some can harm us, be our food, and feed herbivores we hunt and gather, too.

Some plants are clues indicating what’s about to happen, while others are simply interesting to look at, study, or admire, even though we don’t understand their full importance to a system.

In short, plants, and sometimes mushrooms and algae, too, begin to complete the image of the out-of-doors.

“Poison ivy is on my list when I’m outdoors,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage in Columbia County. “Sometimes we don’t think about this plant with trifoliate leaflets and the next thing we know when hiking or hunting is standing in it, brushing against it, or even burning it along with other brush.”

The smoke, as well as a touch, can harm us.

Poison ivy, while beautiful in fall, is just as dangerous then as it is in summer and winter. Leaflets three, leave it be.

Wayne Smith noticed common and giant ragweed when he was running his dogs with his ATV. “All of a sudden there was this cloud of green dust, almost a mist and green fuzz in the air.

“Purple loosestrife is a pretty, lowland plant but it can be problematic. Boy, it’s pretty,” he said.

Looking a bit closer, Wayne could have been standing next to one of Wisconsin’s most attractive autumn bloomers, the cardinal flower.

Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe noticed but couldn’t name the now-flowering wild cucumber on his travels to New Glarus. This roadside plant drapes over fences and shrubs like a sheet and develops interesting seed pods that fall and sometimes confuse morel hunters in spring because the fruit resembles this May mushroom.

Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, is impressed this year and noticed the tallest corn he’s seen in a while, way taller than necessary to conceal the largest white-tailed buck, which has already taken a good-sized bite out of milky corn ears. This injury gave a chance for corn smut fungus to grow in the kernels.

A raft of about 50 hens and poults stepped out of a corn field where they were feeding. Great news for fall turkey hunters, starting Sept. 17.

Other vegetation going unacknowledged may include stickseeds (bur chains on clothing); pokeweed (poisonous as noted by the poke salad Anne song); ginseng with its five leaflets (not three as are found in poison ivy); bittersweet, woodbine and grape vines and fruits; elderberry shrubs with banana-like fungal growths; and edible sulphur bracket fungi and puffballs, too.

Bushels of little green apples began dropping from a wild tree and when the deer stopped feeding and left they carried chains of stickseed bur on their necks. A big buck left the area, too, but without burs. No point in setting up and waiting for him; he doesn’t feed there.

No one apparently noticed whether there were burs on the hide of a cougar seen roaming several southwest Wisconsin counties north of the Wisconsin River recently.

The low water in the river, about two feet below normal, is unwelcome news for hook and line sturgeon anglers who open their season Sept. 3.

“Fishing is better with higher water,” according to Banfi. “I like fishing better when the water is tickling the grasses along the bank.”

The fishing guide says it’s more difficult to get into places where the fish are hiding during low water.

“It’s the rain up north that will bring the river up, not so much the local rainfall,” he says. “The waterfowl hunters may be disappointed, too, with the low water. Worse still is the availability of ammunition for teal, mourning doves, geese and later on for pheasants.”

All around, sports shop owners are saying “if you see it, buy it now.”

“If you wait, you might not be able to get it,” Williams added.

“Deer hunters are already looking for and buying ammunition for their season,” Banfi noted.

Martin agreed and added, “You might not be able to get the exact brand, shot size, or weight but we’ll tell you what we have, which isn’t much.”

“Hunters should be cautious about rifle sighting and not shoot more than necessary before going out,” Williams added.

As expected, ammunition shortages are having an impact on prices.

More fall fungi, some edible (sulphur shelf, hen of the woods) are showing up and fall fruit (grapes, elderberries, apples, plums) are there to feed numerous animals, including people, and the products we make from these fruits.

Walnuts, hickory nuts and even some butternuts are likely to be falling as temperatures drop.

Lower temperatures please trout anglers, too, giving released fish a better chance of surviving.

“Fishing is really good using terrestrials,” says Bret Schultz in Black Earth. “Fishing with hoppers usually stops about 7 p.m. In general vegetation, on the banks and in streams, can be problematic now.”

Schultz describes some streams as having a tunnel of vegetation over the water, making casting impossible in places. One stream gave up 28 trout during 90 minutes, he said, but anglers need to pick the weather and stream for the best fishing.