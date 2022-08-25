Know the rules before gathering any materials in Wisconsin state parks

Even though Wisconsin’s state parks and other state lands are for our enjoyment, there are limitations.

Hunting is limited, set by state statutes, and varies from one park, forest and even in parts of some wildlife areas.

Campers, hikers and other visitors on these lands may see an item or organism and believe, or at least wonder, if it can be collected, dug, removed and possibly sold or bartered.

Many, actually most, items are off limits, other than photographing, admiring, and possibly handling.

Several statements that appear in park and forest literature begin to sort out the do’s and don’ts.

“In order to preserve state parks’ natural beauty for future visitors to enjoy, it is against Wisconsin’s law to destroy, molest, deface or remove any natural growth or natural or archaeological feature from the parks.”

That said, picking certain items is permitted, but limited. Park visitors may pick edible nuts, edible fruits, wild mushrooms, wild asparagus and watercress for personal consumption. A key here is “for personal consumption.”

Hickory nuts, walnuts and butternuts, for example can be picked, but acorns, unless you intend to eat them, should not be picked.

The last words in the statement mean hickory nuts could be picked up but they could not be sold or used to make cookies and pies to be sold. In most cases this would not be likely to happen, but morel mushrooms, for example, are valuable enough that someone may search for them with the intention of selling them to a mushroom buyer, restaurant, or even an individual.

In May some state parks have as many vehicles with out-of-state plates as vehicles with Badger State plates. Many, but not most, belong to turkey hunters, in and out of Wisconsin. All of that is legal and so is a person from Illinois coming here to pick morels. But not to sell those morel mushrooms, or even oyster mushrooms.

Neither the Wisconsin resident nor an Illinois resident could sell the morels they found and picked.

The same would apply to asparagus, hickory nuts, blackcaps and blackberries.

Bittersweet fruits, commonly used in October decorating, may not be clipped from the vines and removed from the park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources field wardens have confronted individuals taking plant material from parks or forests and sometimes asked, “Do you intend to eat that maple sapling? If not you are illegally removing it from this park.”

Maple saplings are not on the list of items to be picked, but the question asked gets the point across.

Some fungi might be thought of as self-policing picking and selling. There are poisonous mushrooms, some deadly, growing in many parks.

Park literature warns visitors that some mushrooms are deadly, so it is unlikely a picker would take something other than what is sometimes called the “foolproof four.”

That list usually includes morels, puffballs, sulphur shelf and hen-of-the-woods (Maitake).

Seeds, particularly those of prairie plants, often attract attention of visitors. But those, too, are off limits without written authorization from the DNR. It is unlikely that permission would be granted.

No one may collect rocks, minerals or fossil materials on state natural areas, state wild rivers, state parks, state trails, and several other places. That may raise a question of what to do if an arrow point is found. Certainly it cannot be pocketed and removed.

Check with the park office before picking it up and taking it to the park office. Simply calling it to their attention is a good option. They may want to put it on display in the office lobby.

Digging ginseng on state owned or managed lands is clearly not permitted, even during the autumn season. Many unscrupulous characters have tried; some have avoided the penalties while others have not.

Some continue to mess with the fact that ginseng plants cannot be harvested, or as the earlier statement says, “it is against Wisconsin’s law to destroy, molest, deface or remove any natural growth…from the parks.”

If in doubt, leave it be and walk on out.