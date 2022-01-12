Meet the Portage native behind the growing outdoors Instagram account People Talk

“That’s one thing that’s been really fun to watch; how he’s grown, and not just having nicer stuff, but he’s extremely skilled in the editing and skilled in thinking ‘Oh, this would be a cool shot,’” Harkins said. “Being that I get to be with him for a lot of the stuff, I don’t think people realize how hard it is to get some of that footage for videos, and just how much stuff ends up on the cutting room floor.

Still, some videos have stood out above the rest.

Austin said he really enjoys shooting anything and everything fishing because “there always tends to be a decent amount of action.” Harkins enjoyed Austin’s first-ever ice fishing video, while both were blown away by his video chronicling the Portage high school football team’s 36-14 Homecoming romp over Sauk Prairie on Oct. 1.

The public was blown away, too, with the video garnering the channel’s most views to date with more than 3,400.

“The amount of people that reached out and messaged me, texted me and saw me the next week at the store, so many people came up to me and said they thought it was pretty cool I did that,” he said. “That was probably the one I was most proud of and it’s gotten the most views and popularity.”