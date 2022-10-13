More than a hunt: Fall's splendor has enthusiasts in a festive mood

Very few hard-core anglers, trappers and hunters step on or walk past Wisconsin’s autumn without a few oohs and aahs.

“I went to the top of my hill this morning and saw every color in the rainbow. Now is the time,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “I saw a hawk circling and looked down at fog rising. Even the crops, the animals, it’s all there right now. Oh, I’m still waiting for a snake to cross the road.”

And then there’s archery/crossbow season.

“An archer brought in a picture of his buck, scoring above 150. Other hunters seem to be doing well, too.”

Are they ever! The duo of archers/crossbowers has registered 14,808 deer since September 17; 8,836 were crossbow kills, 5,972 archery. More antlerless than antlered animals were registered in both categories.

“Up north the color must have been 70 percent, just right for walks, just beautiful,” said Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City. “But the water is low, which is bad for waterfowl hunters and some anglers. When the lake water turns over and quiets down in 10 days fishing should be good again, walleyes in particular.”

Wayne Whitemarsh, of Sauk City, was in the sharing and giving mood. He helped pick up 2,000 pounds of left potatoes, a pickup load of squash, and some hickory nuts, most for food pantries. “Wisconsin is so beautiful during autumn,” he said.

Gary Howards, Oregon, Wis., had one of those “everything is going my way” days.

“The temperature is cooler, the garden can come down, dug the last of the root crops, made some apple sauce, chili, and after that got in a little bow hunting,” he said.

Just getting over a heart attack, Howards wanted to hunt, but wanted to take a small deer; not so much to drag he said was recommended.

After climbing into his stand, he dropped his cap, looked down and noticed a fork buck coming in and was able to put it down by shooting directly from above the animal. The farmer had said he’d come with his tractor and loader and get the deer out of the woods.

Also in a festive mood, the farmer raised the bucket as if to put the buck on the roof of Gary’s truck cab, but moved a bit and lowered it onto the tailgate, instead.

It was quartered and into the refrigerator for two days before cutting and wrapping the meat and then waiting for the chronic wasting disease test results.

Whether it’s trying a puffball, showing food-pantry clients how to catch, fillet, and cook bluegills, congratulating a youngster on her first deer during the youth hunt, sharing a secret location for wood ducks, inviting someone to hunt private land, sharing a box of turkey shells with a fellow hunter, or helping a farmer repair a pasture gate, the cool weather of fall appeared to have most in a festive outdoor mood.

Wayne Smith, down in Lafayette County, loves to use autumn to drive around and look at rivers, lakes, creeks and swamps, but generally he doesn’t like what he’s been seeing.

“It’s going to be hard for waterfowl hunters and trappers with the low water in so many areas. That means that the muskrats are going to take a hit,” he said. “They’re not a land animal, but if given the right habitat, plenty of water, a female can have up to four litters of nearly 10 kits each.”

Muskrats on land often fall victim to eagles, mink, hawks, and even coyotes if they stay away from the skull-opening muskrat’s front teeth.

Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe, spends six days a week in his store but did drive to a spring tackle show in Wisconsin Dells along back roads, farms and country houses — seeing five live and three dead deer.

“One duck hunter had his best day hunting mallards and wood ducks,” Martin said. “But others are lamenting shortages of ammunition. Slugs, steel shot, and rifle cartridges. I wish someone would come and fix my license machine.”

One of Martin’s customers told of calling in a nine-point buck with a grunt call.

Even though color changes are a large part of autumn, it’s much more if one ventures out open-eyed and inquisitive.

There is no bad weather during fall. Rainy days are perfect for photography drives. Windy days bring storms of falling leaves. Calm, crisp mornings accentuate turkey talk and a deer sneaking though the woods.

Or be near a street Ginkgo tree at the right time and see almost every leaf fall at the same time as though someone was shaking an apple tree with a machine.