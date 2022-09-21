Put safety first when out enjoying splendors of autumn

Several decades ago, autumn outdoors safety was primary watching for other recreationalists and making sure your body was up to the challenge of walking, carrying and dragging game — and later watching for frost bite.

Twenty years ago chronic wasting disease struck the white-tailed deer we hunt, and once infected with an abnormally-shaped prion particle, the deer would eventually die.

CWD is not a virus or bacterium-caused disease, which probably makes it difficult, and at least now, impossible to cure.

A concern is that CWD might jump the species barrier from cervids to humans, as has been the case with some prions in other animals. While this jump from deer to humans is not known to have occurred in Wisconsin, hunters have been cautioned to not eat venison known to have the poor prions.

Deer carcasses can be tested for CWD, so a hunter can be quite certain the deer did or did not have CWD.

A prion disease in humans, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease or CJD, probably originated in another species then jumped to humans. This disease is fatal to infected individuals, too.

There continues to be a warning to hunters not to consume venison from CWD-positive deer for that reason.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and an emergency medicine physician at UW Health, is a deer hunter who has been providing public service advice and interviews regarding some of these malaises, most keenly the last three years.

After the highly contagious COVID-19 virus spread across the globe, people took a number of precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining distance from others. Even after vaccines were developed, people are still dying from the virus and those who are infected but recover can still face what’s now called long-haul symptoms — including loss of smell, taste, muscle aches, brain fog and fatigue.

Some patients have not recovered from these long-haul symptoms even after several years.

“We just don’t understand why, and don’t have good treatment targeting those problems yet,” Pothof said.

All that considered, Potholf says he’s optimistic there will be quite a difference between the 2022 hunting seasons and two years ago, when there were calls to avoid things like deer camps because there were no vaccines and COVID was running rampant.

Recently, white-tailed deer were shown to develop COVID, too, and transmit the virus to other deer.

Pothof is less concerned about deer COVID, however, and says, “The risk to hunters is quite low because it’s spread in the respiratory droplet and one would need to be fairly close to that deer, almost breathing their breath. Unless you are a much better hunter than I am, you can’t get that close to a living deer.”

Pothof says he thinks we are going to see a more severe incidence of influenza this year looking at where the virus starts and moves across the globe. Unlike last year there wasn’t much influenza, but that could be a bit different and similar to before the pandemic; maybe even a little more severe than average, therefore getting an influenza vaccine and not skipping this year’s COVID vaccine is advised.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health continues, as other agencies do, to recommend that venison from deer harvested in CWD-affected areas not be consumed or distributed to others until test results indicate CWD was not detected in the deer.

The other possible mishaps still exist but can be lessened with some precautions.

“We might think that firearm injuries are really common, but we see just a handful,” Pothof said. “The number one, far and away, that I see is tree-stand injuries. I’ve seen a lot of hunters in the woods, on the ground, and unable to move because they fell from a tree stand or getting up to a stand. It happened to me 12 years ago. I was OK, but it was really scary.”

Hunter Pothof recommends being 100% attached to the tree from the time your boot leaves the ground until your boot gets back on the ground. There are a lot of products on the market that can do that, including harnesses and life lines.

Hunters should be cautious of their own energy and general health, particularly their hearts.

“Suffering a heart attack can be a dicey situation, not being near to a road. Time is muscle when it comes to heart attacks. If a hunter is worried about their physical condition (or not sure), give your doctor a quick message on the line or from a phone and just say, ‘thinking about going hunting this year; what do you think? Am I up to it?’” Jeff Pothof recommended.

Safety is often cheap, sometimes free, and it could mean enjoying autumn and living to enjoy many more.