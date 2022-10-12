Ring-neck pheasants ready for release ahead of hunting season

Hunters are welcoming another season hearing the harsh croaks of flushing ringnecks.

Kelly Maguire, manager of the State Game Farm near Poynette, said the last several months went as smoothly as possible and the employees have 75,000 ring-necked pheasants ready for release beginning this week, ending with a holiday release before Christmas.

“Another 2,000 birds will be released on public hunting lands from conservation clubs who raised day-old chicks,” she said. “It all begins a few days before the season opens Oct. 15.”

The state gets about 17 percent of the birds from day-old chicks they gave to clubs to rear, with the remaining club birds released on private lands within areas close to where the clubs raised the birds.

Depending on the clubs’ wishes, their portion can be released in any fashion. Some clubs are likely to put the birds out sooner rather than later because of the cost to maintain them. In at least one instance, predators, likely weasels or mink, have gotten into pens and killed some birds. Local trappers have attempted to help eliminate those mammals but even experienced trappers find capture difficult.

“In many ways, the spring and summer went really well,” Maguire said. “Some of the outside breeder hens were messed up by warm weather, but indoor hens seemed to take over and we ended up with enough eggs and then hatchlings.”

The young pheasants are raised in outside pens planted with corn and Sudan grass. The corn is now mature enough to be cut to give the birds some additional food and to acclimate them to eating corn from full ears.

The highly pathogenic influenza hit some wild and domestic birds in the Midwest but was not a problem for the pheasant flock at Poynette. That did not happen without extra care and safety barriers, however.

“We had to park our vehicles right inside the gate and spray them off with disinfectants. Depending on the work, other biosecurity measures were taken, with different clothing depending on the task at hand,” Maguire said. “The crew did a great job.”

Maguire has not heard of pheasants or wild turkeys that were found dead in large numbers attributed to avian influenza.

As was the case the last several years, a final release will be just before the holidays in December on 25 state public hunting lands, the same 25 that were stocked last year.

Rainy weather, or snow, is about the only glitch looming.

“We can’t release birds in wet weather because their tails get tangled and stocking is impossible,” Maguire said.

The highest numbers of wild populations occur in St. Croix, Polk and Kenosha counties. Overall, the wild pheasant populations were down 4 percent, compared with last year, based on rural mail-carrier surveys done this spring.

Enrollment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) has declined significantly in Wisconsin, probably due to higher grain prices.

Acres enrolled in CRP provide excellent cover, food and water for wild pheasants.

For the most part, released pheasants from Poynette do not survive and become wild breeding populations.

The season ends Jan. 8, 2023. The daily bag limit is two roosters, but only one bird Oct. 15 and 16. The possession limit is six birds starting Oct. 18.