This smartphone app allows nature-seekers to identify birds

Stan Ferrell, of Lafayette County, while scouting bears in northern Wisconsin, talked more about Merlin Bird ID, an app that uses bird calls to give the listener a bird’s name and much more.

It’s almost impossible to see these birds during summer, but this free app told him he was hearing a wood thrush, a red-eyed vireo, a number of different warblers, and an oven bird each time he recorded the bird’s song an ID popped up.

Stan didn’t need to use his phone app to identify a hen ruffed grouse crossing the road with eight chicks, however. And neither did Wayne Smith, of Blanchardville, when he was exercising his dogs and flushed the first raft of wild turkey poults, just beginning to fly. There were four of them, plus the mother hen.

The WDNR ruffed grouse drumming survey 2022 recently revealed a decrease of drums of 5% compared to 2021, but the spring drums were only down 2% in the northern priority area, which covers the northern third of Wisconsin and contains some of the better bird hunting.

Oh, for numbers like the spring drums heard in the late 1970s and early 1980s by counters.

Outdoors gathering of most varieties is leisurely nowadays, providing time to look beyond a dominant prey, a game animal or otherwise.

Fishing, hiking, camping, watching butterflies and bees pollinate (we think), hunting preparation, and mushroom photography are easygoing pursuits. Most can be accomplished these days without breaking a sweat.

Berry picking has picked up, though, as kids to grandmas seem to be perspiring when finding blackcaps in afternoon and early evening shade, while kitchens prepare for jam, jelly, and sauce making and fast-freezing fruit.

With an eye on developing blackberry maturation, those who are not fearful of a few prickles, mosquitoes, or being startled by an unidentified sound know most patches are found today, but cleaned out by next week. Berries fall to rain, are picked by birds, or shrivel and dry.

It’s times like these that may highlight a prairie parade of blooms, tallest being compass plants looking sunflowerish, lilac bee balms smelling a tad like oregano, and hazelnuts quickening to develop while impatient squirrels plan their pounce on sticky husks. No chance for us here.

Gun deer season, autumn walleye feeding frenzies, hickory nut drops, hen-of-the-woods (Maitake, to some) mushrooms beside oak tree bases, and pheasant flushes have a way of forcing us to develop tunnel vision and not see the ecosystem due to a single prey.

But today we usually don’t have a dominant pursuit and can notice a fallen woodbine leaflet, as red as any maple in October, or a yellowed common milkweed matching the blooming yellow coneflower common to prairies. Better yet, something we’ve never looked for might grab our attention. That could be a lemon oval beneath two Mayapple leaves, the fruit.

It’s a good time to notice there are two years of acorns on the red oaks, those hard fruits that started a year ago and tiny ones from this past spring. Both look to be good, as are the hickory nuts, walnuts, surviving butternuts, and not-so-tasty yellowbud hickories, appropriately called bitternut trees.

“The deer are running from flies, resting in corn fields and later moving to soybean and alfalfa plots to eat,” says Doug Williams at DW Sports Center in Portage.

Brent Drake, at Tall Tails Sports & Spirits in Boscobel, is so fond of his deer stand he hasn’t taken notice of the tree it’s attached to.

“It’s a straight one,” he says. “Maple, maybe.”

Sick elms are showing up beautifully as a fungus takes down another American elm and another fungus gets a signal of the need to fruit next spring before food runs short. We can’t notice the underground morel but we can certainly see the dead leaves of the elm.

A neighbor was cleaning 50 years of undergrowth from an overgrown abandoned field and uprooted a 30-year-old butternut tree with a load of tiny, football-shaped nuts. Hearing that, a woman asked, “How can I tell a black walnut from a white walnut tree (butternut) even when the leaves and nuts have fallen?” It can be done, but easier now.

Maybe the man clearing out with a Bobcat should have saved the butternut tree, but on the other hand the single tree he grubbed out was infected with butternut canker.

One never knows when the name of a bird, plant, poisonous mushroom, sounds of a sapsucker or rustled running of a squirrel may come in handy. To an interested outdoors person, it may just be something interesting to know to idle away time sitting on a stump.

It doesn’t have to be a bust if a dominating animal is not sighted during an outing. Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe had an angler come knocking and then say he never caught a fish, but everything was blooming and it was so nice he could have left the fishing gear at home and enjoyed the day just the same, While uncommon, occasionally our pursuits bring us back to the ordinary world we live in while enjoying the outdoors.

Smith, twice, reported fires, one in a house the other a barn. Twice, too, he found money floating in a stream where his dogs crossed while trailing raccoons.

“I found three 20s and five 1s at different times,” Wayne said. “Money doesn’t float on top but down a foot or so in the water.”

Notice common and the unfamiliar birds, blooms, and associations. These may be worth your while, or just plain interesting and special, making the outing special without taking a trout home.