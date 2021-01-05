WALTERS COLUMN: 2020, a year on the go

I learned a lot and had at least seven bucks coming into it all summer. I had one buck that messed me up big time.

This buck was a true monster that had at least a 21-inch spread and was massive in every way. From late-May until mid-September, I got at least 100 separate photos of him. There were times that I had pictures of the buck of a lifetime five different times in one day.

While hunting the plot, I passed up a 10-pointer twice and an 8-pointer once that would have been my biggest with a bow.

Almost everyone in my life told me I was a fool. Other than wanting a crack at the big buck, here is my real reasoning for the pass. I travel for a living and much of what I do in the fall is chase ducks and bucks. Had I filled my bow buck tag on Oct. 5, what I do for a living would had to have been altered and I love those canoe, camping/hunting trips.

This summer I tried to help Michelle Chiaro, a very important part of my life, harvest a bear by running baits with her. Michelle had never hunted before and the 90 days of baiting was brutal but we both loved it. No bear for Michelle, but she applied again for next fall and I think we have a very good chance of getting a tag.