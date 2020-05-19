WALTERS COLUMN: A couple of days with Musky Joe

I was the anchor dropper and puller, and noticed that my duty was physical and did not give me the positioning for the good holes, which Musky Joe seemed to get every time. I also noticed that Musky Joe gets snagged a lot.

Tonight we had a super cool experience, as Andy had put together family movies over the last at least 35 years, and it was epic watching the go-for-it attitude of this entire family. From The Flater-family hay rides to Joe’s father Tubby Flater running the chains for his three grandsons’ football games at Lake Holcombe High School, to all the deer and bear hunting footage, to the fish catching, and one of the funnest taverns in the world, everyone is always laughing and active.

Tuesday, May 12

High 69, low 34

Joe told me this morning, if I was a good boy and split a lot of firewood, clear cut another forest, re-roofed a cabin and mowed the lawns, he would take me fishing again. We had a great time, got a bunch done and hung some two-man bear stands on private land, which can be a physical job.

In reality, Joe and I live the same kind of life. We are in the outdoor-oriented-people industry and we are both old school.