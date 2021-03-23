WALTERS COLUMN: A Great Trip to Chequamegon Bay

We fished hard the entire day and really never quit jigging until dark, and though I am a rookie to this water, here is my prediction.

There is an explosion of perch, the bite is nonstop, but for the most part they are too small to keep. I am guessing that in two years Ashland may have the best perch fishing in the state.

Then there is the northern pike population. Everything we caught or heard about was in the 25- to 30-inch range and they are plentiful. I am predicting that in a couple of years there will be incredible fishing here for 30- to 35-inch gators.

We have bets for gator, splake, browns, coho, perch and walleye, and the walleye and coho are not hungry for our live bait. Early in our day I watched my buddy Moll almost catch a splake in the 21-inch range. I caught one just over 20 and that was a tough pill for the “old fart” to swallow. On the last day he beat me by a ¼ inch and that was even tougher.

Sunday, March 14

High 34, low 13

We have experienced a complete change in the weather. The wind switched to the northeast and is pretty rough on a person outside of the shed and the high was 27 degrees colder than yesterday’s high.