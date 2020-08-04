WALTERS COLUMN: A room with one heck of a great view

At 3:01 p.m. a large doe came down from the ridgeline, crossed the creek, and walked about 30 feet from me. she knew something was wrong.

At 4:45, I had a friend climbing my tree. It was a 4 ½-foot snake and it was amazing to watch how easily it could go straight up a tree. Fox snakes are good swimmers as well, and when my buddy saw me, which was just before I was about to give him a "get out of here" warning, he slowly eased his way back down the tree. It looked just like a rattle snake, and until I saw its tail, I had my concerns.

The marsh grass and brushy trees are so dense here that in many cases I do not see deer until they are within 30 yards. That was the case when a velvet-horned 5-point buck appeared out of nowhere directly below me at 6:17 p.m. What was really cool was that in every deer situation, I heard them in the water before I saw them.

There are hundreds of monarch butterflies for me to watch. I hate it when I hit them with my truck. Monarchs, are in my opinion, the ultimate survivor.

At 9:12 and 9:27 p.m. I had deer underneath my tree before I could see them, and in both cases, they were not happy with me and did their warning snorts for a good 5 minutes. Wanna be humbled by your quarry, have a deer tell the world that you are in the woods.