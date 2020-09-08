WALTERS COLUMN: A summer spent working and learning outdoors

Editor's note: Filling in for Mark Walters this week is his daughter Selina Walters.
Hello everyone. This week I will be taking over my dad’s column to update you on my life, and how I have been doing. As some of you may have noticed, unfortunately, lately I have been too busy to go on as many trips with my dad as I used to. As much as this is a letdown for me, I have been blessed to have many opportunities to learn about natural resources, and what I want to pursue in the future.
This summer I was extremely lucky and landed a job in Stevens Point as an aquatic invasive species technician for Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development. Golden Sands is a non-profit organization which works with community members to educate and help with large scale environmental issues. I am majoring in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences at UW-Stevens Point, so this job was the perfect opportunity for me to learn outside of the classroom and have a great time while doing it.
Many people asked me what my job actually meant, as the name is very broad, but essentially I do lake surveys to check for invasive species along with boat inspections, and if it weren’t for COVID, I would have done a lot of education and outreach events.
Essentially, 85% of my job was kayaking around lakes and searching for invasive species. I worked alongside my boss Chris Hamerla most of the summer, and we would do point intercept surveys to assess the aquatic plant health of whole lakes, and also early detection surveys where we would meander around lakes and search select locations for new invasive plant growth.
I can not even begin to tell you how much I learned this summer. Starting out, I was very nervous, because I did not really know the names of many plants or what they looked like. I now am confident with identifying many of the aquatic plants you will find in our Wisconsin lakes. This job also just taught me so many life skills that will help me with future jobs, like traveling with a kayak on top of my car, organizing events with the public and how to properly record and document data.
One of my favorite projects of this summer was to help a coworker with biocontrol for Eurasian watermilfoil. I’m sure many of you know what Eurasion watermilfoil (EWM) is, or at least have seen it. It is a very common invasive species which, once in a lake, quickly takes over. Rather than treating lakes with a chemical, there is a species of weevil which feeds on EWM and lessens the population over time.
Much of my summer was spent collecting stems to raise weevils and collecting the weevils themselves. I really enjoyed this aspect of my job, as I got to see the changes that the weevils made, and there was no harsh impacts to the rest of the plant community, as there would likely have been with a chemical treatment.
My work has started to slow down now, as I started school last week and have been busy with that. UWSP is being very careful about the coronavirus, so most of my classes, besides a few labs, are online. While I am not especially excited about this, I understand why they are doing it, and am just grateful to be back in school and living with my friends. I couldn’t be any happier with how my life is going, despite everything that is going on in the world today. I’m very excited for my future too!
Stay happy and healthy,
Selina
