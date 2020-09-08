WALTERS COLUMN: A summer spent working and learning outdoors

I can not even begin to tell you how much I learned this summer. Starting out, I was very nervous, because I did not really know the names of many plants or what they looked like. I now am confident with identifying many of the aquatic plants you will find in our Wisconsin lakes. This job also just taught me so many life skills that will help me with future jobs, like traveling with a kayak on top of my car, organizing events with the public and how to properly record and document data.

One of my favorite projects of this summer was to help a coworker with biocontrol for Eurasian watermilfoil. I’m sure many of you know what Eurasion watermilfoil (EWM) is, or at least have seen it. It is a very common invasive species which, once in a lake, quickly takes over. Rather than treating lakes with a chemical, there is a species of weevil which feeds on EWM and lessens the population over time.

Much of my summer was spent collecting stems to raise weevils and collecting the weevils themselves. I really enjoyed this aspect of my job, as I got to see the changes that the weevils made, and there was no harsh impacts to the rest of the plant community, as there would likely have been with a chemical treatment.