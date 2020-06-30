WALTERS COLUMN: A very happy Father's Day

I have created a food plot about a half mile behind my house in a dense forest that is more like a jungle, and though it is work, I love it, and so do the local deer and turkey. I am currently doubling its size by using a chainsaw, ax and rototiller, and let me tell you, I have a ton of respect for all the settlers that created fields out of forests with an ax, oxen and a backbone.

This afternoon we checked our bear baits, and the entire outing was a trip down memory lane, as I kept thinking of the hundreds of hours Selina and I spent running baits and hunting black bear. I honestly believe running bear baits is one of the reasons that she is so physically and mentally tough.

We had clear daylight pictures of a true 500-pound animal and that put a big smile on my face.

Sunday, June 21st

High 76, low 55

I live a near the Petenwell Flowage, which is Wisconsin’s second largest inland body of water. I am somewhat embarrassed to say that I rarely fish it. I generally travel in the outdoor world three days a week, and when I come home, I am only a few days away from my next trip.

Today, Selina and myself, along with our dogs Fire and Ruby, fished the Petenwell. The weather was perfect, the attitude was casual and the fish were hungry.