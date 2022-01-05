WALTERS COLUMN: A year of ups-and-downs in 2021

Check Chimo out!

I have become pretty good at fishing out of my canoe. In June I limited out on walleye on Green Bay and then headed over to the Mississippi River near De Soto and put a hurting on the crappie and bluegill.

I also took out the computer out on my 90hsp Etec. It took until mid-July to find a computer and someone that knew how to handle the job as well as $1,900. Come to think of it, I was with my old buddy Jeff Moll when it burnt up and the Coast Guard rescued us.

No actual bear baiting for me this year. None of my gang got a tag, but this year I should get one and chasing bear is never far from my mind.

In November I went on a very cool bow hunt/canoe camping trip. I have the big bucks figured out and I honestly think it’s time for me to go over to the crossbow. I have a shoulder problem — never was one to shoot past 25 yards — and saw two hogs, equal the size of the Flintstone’s pigasaurus, that were just out of my range. I did pass up a few and never used to.

I also got back into raising a few steers in November and simply love having them around. So will my gardens.