WALTERS COLUMN: Active bear hunt Up North sends summer off for another year

This story is super cool because we were going to lose the bear, Rosco is near the end of his life, and it was very cool to observe Jeff and Rosco slowly but steadily track down what would end up being a beautiful 250-pound dressed sow. Our very happy crew of eight was done skinning at 3 a.m and after supper it was 4:30.

Friday, September 17th

High 81, low 48

I became friends with Jeff Dess a few years back when he was bear hunting with Joe. This year he is sitting with his son Mitchell and today Mitchell harvested his first bear which was a 375-pound dressed boar. This father/son team stays at Flater’s Resort as do many of the hunters, so we get to spend a lot of time together and it really is a great experience. Mitchell was a wide receiver for UW-Whitewater from 2015 to 2018 and from what I hear his dad was a heck of football player as well.

An interesting side story on Mitch’s bear: A month ago, in this same area, a friend of Joe’s hit what he described as a very large bear with his truck, he rolled it and the bear vanished into a cornfield.