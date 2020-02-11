WALTERS COLUMN: Adventure on Chequamegon Bay

We pulled two fully-loaded sleds over some rough ice and had a little bit of bad luck when we reached our destination. We unloaded everything, and I could not find my rod and reel bag, which contained my five jig poles. I wasted no time and went looking for them with no luck. They had fallen off and in a very short period of time someone else found them.

I put out two tip ups and Rick put out two JawJackers, all baited with lake shiners. We were fishing in 19- to 44-feet of water with the hopes of catching a brown trout, splake, walleye, northern pike or anything that would make us feel like we were doing something right. Day became night and we headed back towards the truck.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

High 23, low 17

We got new information into where to fish today and would fish from dark to dark. The trip on the sled was greatly reduced, and we met three really cool guys from Marshfield, who we would fish next to for the next two days.

Joe Sinn, John Zeitler and Terry Poehnlt are 70, 70, and 62. They do multiple three-day trips a winter up here, and they are seasoned tough guys that are a lot of fun. They also have read this column for a long time, so we were friends from the get go.