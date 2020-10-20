WALTERS COLUMN: Annual "Mississippi" hunting trip another for the memory books

A few words to describe day one would be, electric, adventure, and a whole lot of fun. We all put in at Lansing, Iowa as we have less wind issues for the journey and everyone’s rig is loaded to the hilt with dogs, people and gear.

After building camp on “the island” everyone takes off in their watercrafts — which vary from $25,000 duck boats to $200 canoes — and explore the backwaters to pick out our spots for the next morning’s hunt.

The campfire on Friday night had 17 avid outdoorsmen cooking great meals, enjoying adult beverages, and laughing a lot. Grant and Conrad Wandler and Riley Schuster stayed up quite late.

Saturday, Oct. 3

High 71, low 46

Selina and I would be using my 18.6 War Eagle to hunt out of and let me tell you, low water is the story on the Mississippi this fall. Selina and I would be hunting with Fire and Ruby. Jeff and Nate Moll would be hunting with Luna, who is Ruby’s daughter.

There was a heck of a lot of shooting at daylight and today was a great day for the gang as it was comfortable weather, and around noon, most of us headed to camp for lunch, a snooze and some laughs.