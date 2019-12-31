WALTERS COLUMN: Another KAMO youth hunt goes off without a hitch

Rick is the boss of this operation and gets a ton done to make it happen. Rick is a part time pastor at his church and would be hunting with Natalie Trudell, who is 11. I would be hunting with her cousin Jevon Trudell. Both Natalie and Jevon would be on their first ever hunts.

I did as much with Jevon this morning to prepare him for his hunt as I could, as we sat in a turkey blind in a mature forest. A half hour after first light I told Jevon that I was going to blow on my buck grunt call and that a buck might come in real quick.

I blew on the call, a buck came in real quick and Jevon pointed at the buck and said “there’s a deer.” The buck ran away.

Our young hunters harvested 11 deer. On Saturday night they played bingo, and in the championship round a .270 rifle was given out to the winner.

By the end of the weekend, and as in past years, this group of 16 kids were great friends, and when they were not hunting, they were playing outside.

On a serious note, our website is www.kamokids.org. Our group is strong, but we lack enough members per chapter to achieve all of our goals. I grew up in Poynette the Lake Wisconsin chapter really could use a few new members to come in at what ever level of participation they choose.