WALTERS COLUMN: Another memorable trip down Beaver Creek

The gang, which started out as my dad, and then his sons, and then Jeff Moll was growing.

I almost forgot, back to my wilderness hike, carrying a shotgun with a 22 slung across your chest and a full pack on your back. Don’t fall or something is going to break, like my waist belt or parts of your body.

Total wilderness. I had two compasses but just used the sun. A bit of deer on the west side of Beaver Creek; absolutely the most wolf sign I have ever seen in one area on the east and not a deer track, dropping or buck scrape.

I am all about a wolf population. I was here when there was not a wolf, black bear, fisherman, or a turkey. Now we have all four, and until last week’s delisting of the wolf, managed everything but the wolf.

At 3:30, I built a camp which was a tent and a sleeping bag. With my golden retriever Ruby, I took a walk with both guns and then sat and watched day become night. I did not see any game and really did not care.

At dark I entered my unheated, unlit tent until first light and slept on the ground; my tent is a bit shorter than my body and I spent a lot of time awake.