Hello friends,
Back in May, my stepson Joey Dushek told me that his bachelor party was going to be a canoe trip on the Wisconsin River, and that it would be on July 13, and that he thought we would start paddling at Portage and camp out on a sand bar.
That is what we did, and now you can read the details of a very fun adventure for 18 men.
Saturday, July 13
High 86, low 58
We met at Tamarack Pizza in Portage, which is right on the river, and a place that I worked 40 hours per week my senior year at Poynette High School. Before we started our adventure, we had pizza and refreshments in the Tamarack, and let me tell you, I was going down memory lane all the way back to 1979.
Our canoe trip would not be very long, and that is because most islands and sand bars are underwater on this stretch of the Wisconsin River. Last night, Trent Schuster, Travis Dushek and Pat Lindemann did an excellent reconnaissance trip, and found a sand bar that had the potential for excellent fishing and swimming.
Pat and Travis spent the night and caught a couple of 10-pound catfish, a 16-inch walleye and at about 2:00 in the morning, Pat “who-fishes-all-night” Lindemann caught a beautiful musky in the low 40-inch range.
Joey and his fiancee Ashley Potter have chosen a unique wedding format, as they are having no wedding party and are getting married in a forest. After the wedding, there will be a very large, shin-ding.
Joey has always loved this stretch of the Wisconsin River and I thought that it was really cool that he chose it and this format for his bachelor party.
In all honesty, we only paddled about 2 miles before we arrived at our sand bar, and let me tell you, the mood was electric. Eighteen men from both Joey’s past, and his new family, were well aware they had zero responsibilities for 24 hours.
We set up tents and laughed a lot. Some of us put out lines rigged with either crawlers or cut bait, which in this case was sheephead fillets, and we soaked our bodies in the Wisconsin River.
We all get along really well and all of us have a solid desire to hunt, fish and camp. What was really cool was that there were four adults over 55 that all had a solid part in watching the majority of these kids grow up.
My brother Mike and brother-in-law Dick Schuster were extremely dedicated to sitting on lawn chairs and trying to catch a fish. At that time, the rest of us were playing frisbee and throwing a football on the sandbar. Once again, I realized that I really stink at both the throwing and catching part of this game.
I did make about 20 heroic — or stupid — dives and falls, and let me tell you, the next two days I felt like I was run over by a bulldozer.
While we were having fun in the sand, Dick hooked into a good fish, and I could tell by the look on Mike’s face that it was a dandy. There was a diving lunge with the net, which the roughly 40-inch northern pike swam through. There was a redo, and then lots of hoots and hollers when Dick’s trophy was landed.
We had no intention of keeping the gator, and after a quick group picture, we let her go. At about 4:30 in the morning, Pat “who-fishes-all-night” Lindemann caught another gator in the same size range.
After dark, there was a big campfire, some all star wrestling, which I am now retired from, and the evening was simply a blast. Twice I heard Joey say “this is perfect,” and in reality, why don’t more men have this kind of bachelor party, or if not on the water, how about in the woods?
The next morning we were all hurting. We strung our canoes together and Riley Schuster towed all off of us down to Hooker’s Resort, where we had an excellent breakfast, packed our trucks and said goodbye.
If that ain’t fun, I don’t know what is!
Sunset
