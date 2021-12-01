WALTERS COLUMN: Back in the beef trade

Hello friends,

Next week this column returns to deer camp and then ice fishing, but so I could stay at deer camp I am writing about what in reality is one of the most important parts of my life.

The older that I get the more I strive for as much independent living as possible. That ranges from my paycheck, which has come from traveling in the outdoors, writing about it and then marketing my product each week since 1989.

What is just as important to me and time consuming is growing much of my own food and heating my home with trees that I have harvested and that is what this week’s column is about.

I live in northern Juneau County and this area has some of the poorest soil in the state of Wisconsin when it comes to producing a crop. In simple terms, the first year that you put a garden in on new soil it does quite well, the second year your yield is greatly reduced and the third year you are basically wasting your time unless you are doing something to rebuild your soil.