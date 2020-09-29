WALTERS COLUMN: Bear hunting an arduous process

Until about a week ago I cannot remember a year that I had so many big bear on the camera. We have five out, and I am talking big with at least three over 500-pounds and two over 600 that have come with great regularity, and best of all, giving us daylight pictures.

Michelle is an ICU nurse who works weekends and took off this week which would give us eight days to hunt and then four more the next week. A year ago, she purchased her first gun which is a Remington 740 “Woodmaster” 30:06, and she loves it.

We built our camp on the exact site where my dad bought me 49 years ago for my first deer hunt and I have never missed an opening day here.

I used my 13x8 Eskimo ice shack which we tarped, and it was simple, dry and flawless.

Something that most hunters do not understand about hunting bear over bait is this, the hunt begins in May or June and it is physical, expensive, incredibly psychological, and I am 100-percent addicted to it.

Zone C, which is the unit that I create my adventure in, has a harvest rate of 14 percent and on the southern end where we are located, I bet it is not 5 percent.

I honestly believe that the reason for that has everything to do with people and I am not complaining, it’s just a fact.