WALTERS COLUMN: Beaver trapping with "Musky Joe" turns profit

The five of us spent a great day chopping holes looking for runs where the beaver swim and laughing a lot. When day became night, we had 12 sets made and then had a heck of a good time at Flater’s Tavern.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

High 16, low 10

It’s a good thing it has cooled off; this warm winter can make for some touchy situations on the ice. Crazy as it seems, the snowmobile trails are still closed in Rusk County on this date due to a lack of snow. Where beaver swim and feed under the ice, it can be very thin and that was a constant situation over this two day period as near the lodges the ice was only about a half inch thick. If you were not thinking, you would be very cold.

On our first set, Musky Joe pulled up a beautiful 35-pound beaver that will make a very warm hat for someone and then we had another at our third set. Again, I cannot stress how kind of crazy this is because of deep water, thin ice and very lethal traps. Six years ago, I was setting a 330 a one mile hike from my truck and I had the misfortune of the trap going off on my left hand.