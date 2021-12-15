WALTERS COLUMN: Best days held at deer camp

Hello friends,

This week I am writing to you about some of the experiences at my deer camp — the Red Brush Gang — in northern Juneau County. This would be my 50th year in-a-row and it was as much fun and as exhausting as one person can handle and still maintain a heartbeat.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

High 39, low 24

After opening weekend, our camp which held 17 hunters shrunk to six for the midweek days and on the second and last weekend it grew back up to 23. What we do is large area drives using our knowledge of the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area to push what is generally one mile squared, but can vary in size.

At night we have salsa, cheese and sausage, which is always followed up by an incredible meal that is served between 9 and 11.

Basically, our camp is made up of the old timers, which are 58 to 69 years old, and our kids, and we have been blessed with a ton of them that love camp. Back when they did not know a compass from a gun scope, we began the training for our deer drives and I was the jerk that was in charge. That was not a job that I liked but it had to be done.