WALTERS COLUMN: Big bucks on the Chippewa River

This morning I was sitting in my stand and I saw, if I had harvested it, what would have been the biggest buck of my life. I am talking maybe 19 inches, but very tall and lots of mass. When I saw it, it was only 30 yards away but there was brush. At 25 yards I could have taken a top half of the body shot with the rest obstructed by brush, so I chose not to.

Just like that my trophy took a trail that led away from me, and the game was over. This leads to a very common conversation in the bow hunting world. I’m sixty, I climb 16 feet up in a tree, it’s below freezing, a buck walks by and here are some scenarios.

My balance is excellent, but I am 60, not 30. This can really affect your shooting with a compound bow. It is very easy to get busted by Mr. Buck when you are in a tree, trying to pull a bow back in cold weather and 60.

Two years ago, I was at this same place and a beautiful 10-pointer gave me an easy shot. I was halfway back on my draw and my shoulder locked up, so the buck walked away.

Every hunter will go through this or go to a crossbow or give up hunting. Today’s buck would’ve been dead with a crossbow.

Thursday, Nov. 4

High 52, low 30