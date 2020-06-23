WALTERS COLUMN: Big gills make for lots of fun

The lake we would be fishing is one that we fished last year, and I am not lying when I say that we caught some 10-inch gills.

Unless you have been living on your couch the last six months, you are aware that it is frequently colder than normal and almost every day there is a heck of a solid wind. Paul Bucher does not like to anchor when bluegill fishing. What he likes to do is drift and control the boat with his electric motor, as he works the shoreline and drop offs.

Today, like every day I fish with Paul, it seemed like I was a spectator and I watched the live fishing show put on by him. The hot ticket was a pink Genz Worm, and his technique was to put a wax worm on it and jig off the bottom. Like last year, a 10-inch bluegill was caught and it was released to grow to 11 inches.

Saturday, June 13

High 71, low 44

It became quite chilly last night, and the fly blew off our tent while we were sleeping. Today we started out fishing a Barron County lake, and we put a lot of time into it, but all we could catch was small gills and at least 20, 12-to 15-inch bass.