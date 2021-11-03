WALTERS COLUMN: Big reward in watching friend put down first deer

So, on opening weekend of bow hunting Michelle took off work and we sat in a ground blind on the food plot; I had even planted European wheat in the spring to hide the blind. She had a doe tag, as well as her buck tag, and long story short after six hunts in-a-row morning and night, we decided that we like sitting in a tree over on the ground.

On almost every hunt we saw deer and what was very interesting was that, for the most part, the deer that we saw could care less about the food plot as they were eating acorns. Michelle and I had our stands placed about 60 yards apart, and to be perfectly honest, hers was the one that was going to get the action.

Our morning and evening hunts always started out in the dark or ended in the dark. For me, it was like watching a movie as we generally had one or two deer experiences a hunt. I could have easily taken a six-pointer on one of the hunts but had plans and wanted Michelle to have the action.

I mentioned earlier that we started hunting in portable tree stands. I always make sure Michelle makes it up the tree and then I climb part way up, hand her crossbow to her, and then climb down and go to my tree. When our hunt is over, I climb back up her tree and get her bow.