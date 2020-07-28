WALTERS COLUMN: Big river canoe trip

Come this October, it will be 49 years ago that I did my first duck hunt here. Last year the hunting-opener was really slow for our group of 14. Selina and I never shot at anything but a wood duck, and usually there are plenty of teal and mallards.

I have a theory, and it is that with the flooding that has been taking place the last two springs, and lasting until mid-summer, that many of the mallards and teal are not able to nest on as much of the river bottoms as usual, as their nests simply get flooded out.

My plan for this trip was to catch fish, sit by a campfire, hang out with the pups and get a good read on the duck population.

Today, all the fish I caught were an undersized walleye and a sheephead. I kept the sheephead to fillet and cook on the campfire, and that is another interesting subject. Most people that I know will not keep a sheephead.

Most people that I know that enjoy eating fish like to eat sheephead if they do not know what it is. The fillet of a sheephead is all white meat for the most part, and in my opinion, it tastes like bass, walleye or bluegill, with the only downfall being it has a little less taste.