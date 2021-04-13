WALTERS COLUMN: Brothers troll for crappie on the Mississippi Delta

In Mississippi you can use 100 hooks per man to fish. Many fishermen troll, as does my brother Tom, but their method of trolling is very unique. Tom has eight rod holders on the rear of his 22-foot center counsel “Avenger” which is powered with a 130 HSP Yamaha.

His rod set up goes in two halves; one side has a 14 foot spinning reel combo on the outside, with two 10-foot rods and on the inside an eight-foot rod. This is duplicated on the other side of the boat. What Tom uses for bait is 1/16 ounce jigs with spinners, tipped with plastic tails and a scented baited.

The trolling is done with an electric motor and Tom likes to move along at just under one MPH. As I said, the fishing catching was incredibly slow the first three days but to put things into perspective, our first crappie which Mike caught was 13-inches.

So you are moving along with two guys sitting in the rear and the other working the trolling motor and a “goo” hits one of the jigs. Goo are the south’s version of sheephead and we caught lots of them.

If you are not on top of your game, the goo has you in two to three lines and your life isn’t so much fun.