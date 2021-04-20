WALTERS COLUMN: Building brotherly bonds in Mississippi

Some funny things about this trip; when we are fishing in the cypress trees, which is jungle fishing — if there is such a thing — we have to be very careful due to the branches. It seemed like one of us was always hung up and then there would be the one chance to pull your rig off the tree with a quick snap, or have it get so wrapped up that it was gone for good. This was quite often a form of amusement for the audience.

I wrote last week that if you want to, you can fish with 100 hooks a person down here. One way that many fishermen use a lot of hooks is with Yo Yos. A Yo Yo is a spring-operated spool that’s tied to trees. The line is pulled below water level and generally baited with a minnow. Yo Yos are used down here and run kind of like a trap line; when you are fishing you can hear the spring kind of snap and if you look you will see a hooked fish swimming at water level.

Though the crappie fishing was slow, but did pick up, another form of entertainment was hybrid white bass. We would oftentimes be trolling with 8-rods and perhaps nothing would have happened for quite some time. If we would pass through a school of stripers that ranged 12 to 21 inches, all hell would break loose and we may have as many as four on at a time. Stripers fight like smallmouth and are good eating as long as you fillet out the blood line, which is very easy to do.