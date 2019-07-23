Hello friends,
I have written several tines about how I am blessed to know hundreds of really good people, and this week I can say that again, as I made a whole bunch of new friends who you are about to read about.
Chuck and Kathie Stelzners are from Howards Grove, and last winter started corresponding with Selina and I. Back in May, Chuck asked me if I would like to spend some time with him at Camp American Legion in Oneida County. I had no idea what Camp American Legion was, and was told that it is a resort owned and managed by the American Legion, and is a place for Wisconsin veterans and active duty members to be used as a place to rest and rehabilitate.
Camp American Legion is on Big Carr Lake and borders the south end of the Minocqua Chain of Lakes. In our first conversation, I found out that I could bring my 18’6 War Eagle up to camp and take past and present service members fishing, and that is what I did. Most importantly, I learned about an incredible resort that was originally created for WWI vets, and is a spiritual place to spend time.
Tuesday June 9
High 82, low 54
I had no idea what I was getting into, and was I amazed when I arrived this afternoon with my golden retriever Fire, who would be a big hit the next three days. First I met Chuck for the first time, and the camp manager, Don Grundy. About all I can say about Don is he is a blessing for this place. He can build, create, speak, clean up and cook.
This entire experience is free to those who qualify, and all meals are shared together in a very unique lodge that was built in 1929. About 1,200 people stay here a year and I started making friends right off the bat, and making reservations. When I say reservations, I mean booking out fishing trips. There would be a total of seven trips where people signed up and I took them trolling for walleye and smallmouth bass.
What really impressed me about this camp is all of the volunteers, which most are past service members, and many of them are veterans of the Vietnam War. These guys and gals take folks fishing on pontoon boats, help cook, do dishe and simply spend time with with a lot of Wisconsin’s heroes.
Tonight, after my first expedition, I had the pleasure of meeting Dave Nance. Dave volunteers here for most of the season and is just real pleasant to be around. Tonight, Dave had taken Dawn Putzke and her three children Alden, Presley and Tillie fishing, and everyone was in a great mood. Dawn is a Wisconsin Air National Guard member at Volk Field and is here with her father, Joe Resop Jr. Joe served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 and was beat up pretty bad in the Battle of Hue, but still enjoys each and every day.
Wednesday, July 10
High 84, low 57
Today I took out four groups. It was a great day in my life. I taught our heroes and some family members how to troll. Most importantly, we went for a boat ride and just talked. In every case, I had someone else, who I just met, run the boat, as I was running six lines for my new friends.
In a lot of cases, I listened to men who I had just met in my boat, share stories about the military, or life after the military, and for myself it was an incredible experience.
We have all heard about the damage done to some people in the military, and that conflict does not always have obvious wounds. Over this three-day period, I learned how Camp American Legion is such an incredible place for folks to come and heal.
The meals together, and the cabins that are sponsored with great pride by American Legion posts from throughout Wisconsin, are all great.
I made a point of not asking any questions, and today I fished with the father-son team of Brent and Wayland from Green Bay. Brent and Wayland are just starting to get into outdoor experiences, and for myself it was worth $500 to see how happy they were whenever they landed another fish, and the joy they had together through their shared experiences.
Camp American Legion is there for those in need, but does have a problem. There simply are not as many people in the American Legion as there used to be, which in short comes to dollars and cents. All the wars since WWI, this place has been there to help our vets at least for a week of their lives each year. Please check out www.campamericanlegion.org to learn more about this special place.
Don Grundy, if you want my help again next year, I will be back!
