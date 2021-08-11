WALTERS COLUMN: Canada or bust

More reality. My 90-hp E-tec is still being fixed and today is day 60. The computer literally melted in it and there are very few computers out there for E-tecs. So, I am going to be a passenger in a boat that Dan Gorman borrowed from his brother Scott — thank you very much Scott. I milked a cow or two back in the day on the Gorman farms and we are all like family.

Reality, Scott’s boat had motor issues and a serious leak, and since Scott just purchased this boat, we would be the bearer of the bad news. We really hoped to troll for walleye and northern pike, but that was not to be as the engine alarm was constant when idling. The one time we did troll, Danny caught a 19-inch walleye within five minutes. The leak was in rivets under the floor and, without a bilge pump, we would have had a problem. We focused on panfish in the deadfalls and did very well.

On the second day, I filleted all of our fish and we gluttoned out on a fish fry under very steamy weather. It was so hot that we had to purchase 80 pounds of ice every day just to keep our beer cold, I mean our food.