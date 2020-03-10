WALTERS COLUMN: Checking out a new playground on the Wisconsin River Flowage

Hello friends,

My daughter Selina Walters is a freshmen at UW-Stevens Point majoring in fisheries and aquatic sciences and a few other areas in environmental sciences. Selina does not come home very often. I will not see her for spring break, and there is a strong possibility that she will be taking a job this summer that will keep her from coming home.

Every winter since Selina was 3, we have gone on a winter camping and ice fishing trip, and I did not want that streak to end so this past February. I did some research in in the Stevens Point area and discovered the Wisconsin River Flowage, which borders northern Stevens Point, covers a couple of thousand acres and has endless possibilities for both winter and summer adventures.

Friday, Feb. 28

High 27, low 13

Lakeside Bar is a very cool bar that is family owned, right on the water and I was able to drive on the ice from the property. Selina met me here and we parked her car at Lakeside, and as usual, I think she was just as excited to see her two buddies, Fire and Ruby, as she was to see me. Before this trip, I had been speaking with a couple of locals on where to set up camp on the ice, and how to fish it, and fortunately there was enough ice to drive my pick up on it.