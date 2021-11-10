WALTERS COLUMN: Chippewa River bow hunt comes up empty

Hello friends,

I am sitting at the driver’s seat of the Chevy Hotel, somewhere in Pepin County, writing this week’s column. In the last 32 years I have never written this column on a computer in my truck.

So here is the deal. I am camping, it is day six of my bow hunt. I have left camp in the dark by canoe and every day I have come back to camp in the dark by canoe.

To be perfectly honest, I am as weathered as possible and still walking. I am supposed to be headed home today but have just decided to stay another 48 to 72 hours. The following is some brief details of my life.

Sunday, Oct. 31

High 56, low 32

It is about a one-mile paddle to where I am bow hunting. Friday night was my first hunt. I have two doe tags and my buck tag; I want to make meat and, as usual, enjoy life. On Friday I saw one doe but unfortunately, she saw me first. She was crossing a marsh and I was going from a standing position to a sitting in my stand and lo and behold she spotted me first.