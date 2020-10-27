WALTERS COLUMN: Chippewa River hunt doesn't go according to plan

Hello friends,

This is one of those all over the map kind of stories. In a nutshell, I headed over to Pepin and Buffalo Counties near Durand to camp, travel by canoe and hunt deer with a compound bow. Crazy as it may sound, my goal was to harvest a doe, not a buck. I have been having some great hunts in my food plot and passed on a good looking I0-pointer two nights in a row just before I left for this hunt. In simple terms, unless I saw a really nice buck, I did not want my buck tag to be filled quite yet.

Saturday, Oct. 10

High 63, low 44

So here is the plan, I build camp and my four-year-old golden retriever Ruby is my companion. On a side note, Ruby would have been due this week had I had her bred back in August. Realizing that the pups would be born in the peak of my busy season, I had to pass. If you want a pup let me know, come spring she should be a mama.

So, this would be the third fall that I have explored this vast area of public land, and I actually spent the night in a tree here in July scouting out this spot. I have been dreaming about returning with a bow and my canoe for months.