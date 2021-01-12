WALTERS COLUMN: Christmas break on the big river

Tuesday, Dec. 29

High 27, low 22

Jigging for panfish as well as the tip downs was only yielding small perch, so we made the executive decision to go with all tip ups and try to catch a big gator, or at least a few medium sized gator/northern pike. I always find it amusing when people tell me that they will not mess with northern pike because they are too slimy, or actually the real reason, being too bony. By the time I was 12, I knew how to Y bone this fine eating fish and it truly is one of the best eating fish that Wisconsin has to offer, in my opinion.

This morning Selina iced our first fish, which was a 29-inch pike, and that put a big smile on our faces.

I have been winter camping every year with Selina since she was 2 and time sure has changed our situation. It used to be that she was part of the gear that I pulled onto the ice, I set up camp by myself and did all the cooking.

These days she can pull as much gear as I can, knows how to set up camp and this morning cooked steaks from the buck she killed in November, along with eggs that we harvested from our chickens.