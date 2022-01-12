WALTERS COLUMN: Deep South hunting, camping adventure

The heat and humidity was so intense that I did most of my exploring with just a blaze orange vest on the upper half of my body.

Each night we would sit by a fire, cook a very good meal and talk. All three of us live very interesting lives and we had some great conversations every night.

In the morning Tom would leave camp by 4:30 a.m., Selina and I would be a few minutes later and she would be in her tree by 5:30 a.m. I would be in mine just before 6 a.m.

This year, there was a zero-acorn crop in this area and that with the heat almost 100% ended any daytime meandering by deer and hogs.

This week was also the first week of Mississippi’s deer season with the use of dogs which made things extremely interesting, and I will touch more on that next week.

The only day that I ever started my truck, we spoke with three gentlemen that were using dogs and riding horses to hunt squirrels. These fellas had hunted coon the night before with the same method and I have to tell you the folks down here are tough like most people cannot understand. Also squirrel hunting is super respected in the south in a way that some people in the north feel about musky or big bucks.