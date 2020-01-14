WALTERS COLUMN: Deer and hog adventure in Mississippi

Hello friends,
This week’s column could literally cover 20 times the space I am allowed to fill each week, so hold on and enjoy a unique experience, as I traveled to Mississippi with my 18-year-old daughter Selina, who is home on Christmas break from UW-Stevens Point to visit family and hunt for deer and feral pigs.
Friday, Dec. 27
High 71, low 52
First and most importantly, this trip is 100 percent a new experience for everyone involved. My brother Tom and his wife Laurie just purchased a cabin on Lake Washington, which is located in western Mississippi in Washington County.
Tom and Laurie raised a family near Denham Springs, Louisiana, and a year ago Tom retired from the Exxon Corporation at the age of 59. Last June, Tom took a two-year job as a safety inspector where a massive plastics factory is being built.
Tom works six, 10-hour days and did this with the plan of buying a cabin somewhere, and that is what he did. Heading into this trip, Tom and Laurie had only seen their place twice, and each time it was only for a day.
Selina and I arrived after a 965-mile drive with a canoe on top of my truck, and rifles and deer stands in the bed of it.
Our plan was to hunt deer and hogs in the Delta National Forest. To be perfectly honest, Tom didn’t even know how to get to it, and that might give you an idea where we were at.
Today we met Tom’s neighbor, who is a white perch/crappie guide, who had helped some fishermen limit out the day before with many of their white perch being over 2.5 pounds.
Also, across the road from Tom and Laurie’s cabin, the field was white, and it was not snow. It was covered with snow geese. Just south of us there is a February no-limit snow goose season.
We loaded up Tom’s canoe next to mine and started the 32-mile drive to the Delta National Forest and new frontiers. Our plan was to hunt the Sunflower Wildlife Management Unit in a bucks-only hunt, and hopefully put a hurting on some hogs.
The bucks have to have an inside antler spread of 15 inches or one of the main beams has to be at least 18 inches long. Each hunter can harvest three bucks, but only one a day.
The Delta National Forest and out lying areas were covered with 6 feet of water from January of 2019 until late July. Four days before our arrival, hard rains made the forestry roads difficult to travel.
Every tree had a water mark at 6 feet. We spoke to hunters and a catfish farmer. We put many miles on the truck reading maps and a GPS. Everyone was in shock due to the flood. We met a catfish farmer who is going out of business due to the fact that he cannot get equipment in to feed or harvest his fish.
He told us that the flood took out all the hogs and most of the deer. He also told us that he killed seven hogs that were on the only high ground in the area, which was his front yard.
Another farmer told us “they” came in with helicopters and killed 3,500 hogs, including over 300 on his 250 acres.
There is stress on this day, but we keep our cool and go very remote, take the canoes off the truck, with Selina and I going one way, and Tom the other.
The hardwood trees in south are massive, and everywhere we paddle there are ducks. On the last day of our hunt, Tom discovered that for an additional $20 each of us could have hunted ducks.
Every sunrise and sunset lots of duck hunters can be heard shooting, more often then I have ever witnessed.
We went as hard as we could each day. We were up at 4:15 and to bed very late. On the weekend, my nephew Josh Walters, who is pushing 40, shows up with my great nephews Preston, Christian and Landon, who are ages 4-11. These guys are into motocross big time. I had no idea how big time, and they even have the family name on their bikes.
Josh fished catfish off the dock. By the end of the weekend there were 20 cats on ice.
Sunset