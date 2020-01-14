WALTERS COLUMN: Deer and hog adventure in Mississippi

Today we met Tom’s neighbor, who is a white perch/crappie guide, who had helped some fishermen limit out the day before with many of their white perch being over 2.5 pounds.

Also, across the road from Tom and Laurie’s cabin, the field was white, and it was not snow. It was covered with snow geese. Just south of us there is a February no-limit snow goose season.

We loaded up Tom’s canoe next to mine and started the 32-mile drive to the Delta National Forest and new frontiers. Our plan was to hunt the Sunflower Wildlife Management Unit in a bucks-only hunt, and hopefully put a hurting on some hogs.

The bucks have to have an inside antler spread of 15 inches or one of the main beams has to be at least 18 inches long. Each hunter can harvest three bucks, but only one a day.

The Delta National Forest and out lying areas were covered with 6 feet of water from January of 2019 until late July. Four days before our arrival, hard rains made the forestry roads difficult to travel.

Every tree had a water mark at 6 feet. We spoke to hunters and a catfish farmer. We put many miles on the truck reading maps and a GPS. Everyone was in shock due to the flood. We met a catfish farmer who is going out of business due to the fact that he cannot get equipment in to feed or harvest his fish.