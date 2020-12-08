WALTERS COLUMN: Deer camp, again, the best place on earth

Hello friends,

This week I am going to write about what I experienced at my deer camp over the first three days of Wisconsin’s gun deer season. I camp and hunt with The Red Brush Gang, this would be my 49th year in-a-row being here for the opener and this is the most fun group of people on the planet.

Saturday, Nov. 21

High 44, low 26

Sixteen of us would be spread out in groups of two to three over six locations in both the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area in northern Juneau County.

Only five of our people would be hunting in the same spot that they did last year, and that is due to the simple fact that wolves are so dominant in this area that they had not seen any deer last year and were hoping a move would help.

My daughter Selina and I would be doing a 1.5 mile walk into some new country, and like everyone else, we had extremely high hopes for today. At dark, all 16 of us had the same story, not a shot had been fired and it did not even seem like it was opening day.

Sunday, Nov. 22

High 45, low 25