WALTERS COLUMN: Difficult ice fishing trip ends with catch

Looking back, so far this column is a bummer; COVID-19, Fire and bad ice. My daughter Selina and I camped and fished near Bufflao City and did well which is why we ended up here today. First thing that we had to do was make three trips per person pulling gear out to where we would camp.

We spoke with two different groups of fishermen and were given really bad fishing reports, but at this point nothing was going to stop us. I have written about the following subject for years but here goes again; late January and the first half of February is the poorest fish catching conditions of the year in the lands of frozen waters.

The reason is that the lowest oxygen levels of the year occur at this time and so fish shut down their metabolisms. In other words, it takes more out of them to catch and digest food then it is worth because of the lack of oxygen in the water.

Anyways we set up a beautiful camp on the ice, had homemade chili with everything coming from my garden but the venison, and had a “we made it party.” As far as fishing goes, we did not catch any.

Sunday, Jan. 24

High 23, low 14