WALTERS COLUMN: Dropping ducks on Green Bay

My plan is to hunt until dark and this would include lots of exploring, and I mean by dark, with about six miles of paddling, with a main goal of getting into some quality diver shooting as in bufflehead, goldeneye, scaup, canvasback etc.

I paddled maybe 900 yards, heard some quacking in the cattails, jumped a beautiful greenhead and sent it to the frying pan. I might add that all the backwaters were frozen over. I decided to set out decoys where I dropped the drake and had nothing happen as far as ducks in the air. For the next five hours I explored, set out decoys and there simply was not ducks. The last two hours of daylight I returned to where I shot the drake and had some quality opportunities, but I could not hit a thing.

Well after dark I returned to the Chevy Hotel for a quality night. The quality was lacking as my body seems to be growing too much to be able to stretch out and actually sleep, and every kid from the area seems to like to play here. Perhaps some other things were happening because there was plenty of action parked next to me and no one knew I was in my truck because my windows were frosted over.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

High, 48, low 21