WALTERS COLUMN: Duck hunt near Ferryville filled with good times

About mid-afternoon the young troops started making it to camp. The Wandler boys are about 19 to 29, with Grant being the oldest, Conrad, who came from Kansas City, in the middle and Vlad, the youngest. These kids grew up with my stepson Joey, came along in high school and have not missed a year since. They also brought a kid named Michael David along. He grew up in Necedah, had one hell of a nice boat and fit right in.

About 5:00 p.m. I headed to the boat landing with my War Eagle. Naturally I hit a rock, which much of the gang witnessed from camp. My goal was to pick up my 20-year-old daughter Selina, who is a junior at UW-Stevens Point and her “friend” Isaac Labuuda, who is a senior at UW-Eau Claire. Isaac loves to duck hunt and is a good kid.

When I picked up Selina and Isaac, Matt Keisling, a fellow teammate of Travis on the Necedah Cardinals football team, was at the landing with his yellow lab, Trigger, for his first hunt with this gang.

I just got back to camp, and Joey Dushek shows up with Joey Snodie, aka Snoots! I gave Snoots his nickname when he was 16 and hanging out in our world. Naturally Joey Dushek had Pike along, who is probably the largest golden doodle on the planet.