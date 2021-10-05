WALTERS COLUMN: Ducks on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage

A very positive memory of the adventure is that I had my 10-year-old golden retriever Fire along and something told me I should leave Ruby home. I did, we had an incredible hunt and two months later Fire came down with cancer and passed away.

So, it is dark, the rain is over, and I am living in my boat, cooking on a propane stove, my home is lit by a propane light and I am listening to the Milwaukee Brewers. Life is good.

Saturday, September 25



High 68, low 37

The sleep part of my night ended at 1:00 a.m. After that, I looked at the stars, talked to Ruby and paddled my canoe to where I would hunt — four hours is a long time to watch the stars.

When daybreak came, my plan was to only shoot drake woodies and mallards. That plan went to heck a half hour after shooting started and I dropped a hen woodie. The action was slow, but I honestly didn't care. Mid-morning I hit a teal that sailed about a half a mile. It was time for a break, so I pulled my decoys and went looking for the teal. I was in almost total shock when I beached my canoe, Ruby went hunting and came back with the teal.

So, I go to the War Eagle, cook up a top-notch lunch, set up my cot and took the best nap of my life.