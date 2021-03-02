WALTERS COLUMN: End of the 'Easy Season' on the Wisconsin River

I saw a huge deer on the ice, and it could not see us. I know it was a buck and it knew exactly where to cross the ice on the backwater, where it would hold its body. No deer hunting here; if I die and have a choice, I am coming back here as a buck.

I stayed in the snow too long and did not have the right clothes on, so I got pretty wet from the stomach up. When I went into my shack, I had another problem. The snow was falling so fast and the heat in my shack was melting the snow and I had lots of leaks as the fabric was soaked and the seams were not made for this. Generally, I use a tarp, but due to the fact I was canoeing, I had space issues.

In the end, Ruby and I survived and in the morning the fish were not hungry but a great many wolves in the state of Wisconsin were harvested just like we do with deer, turkey, bear, and bluegill; it is called management.

On my second day, I was so busy doing as little as possible that I found it simply IMPOSSIBLE to pull any receipts out to begin separating and itemizing them.

I actually stayed until dark thinking the gator of my dreams would give me a chance to be a hero but that was not meant to be. When I pulled my tip ups, the ice was very thin and had become water with current and I was glad I am built like a gazelle instead of an elephant!