WALTERS COLUMN: Enjoying the sites during a close-to-home fishing trip

About an hour after he hit the water, he came back with a cut on his hand that needed attention. A musky had hit his walleye rig, and it cut his hand while landing it.

After dark, almost everyone left. I lit my propane lantern and figured anytime a hungry walleye would take my bait.

I went down memory lane as I thought about the two times my cattle got out and headed down this way. I tracked them to the river bottoms near the Highway 21 bridge, and it was a nightmare trying to get them home. They simply did not want to cross roads, and I kept thinking “what would I do if they got on the bridge that crosses the river?”

At 11:50 p.m. I had my first action, and I cannot tell you how happy I was when I landed an 18-inch walleye. I have really been on a dry spell for a while, and though one fish does not mean a dry spell is over, at least I could eat.

At about 2 a.m. I caught another walleye that was only 14 inches, and the next thing that I knew it was getting light on the eastern horizon.

Just before noon I filleted and cooked my catch, and literally had non-stop visitors. What was really nice was how many of them talked about Kids And Mentors Outdoors and the efforts of so many of us to get more kids into the outdoors.