WALTERS COLUMN: Failed bear hunt still yields plenty of memories

We are camped in the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area and camp is a blast. Every night we have a fire, listen to music, cook food, and have a skunk that wanders among us. There are dozens of mice and I put out a trap which is a bucket with water in part of it. I put peanut butter in it just far enough below the top so when the mouse tries to eat it he or she falls into the water. A stick leading up the bucket is their ladder.

Two nights ago, I caught seven!

I do not have a tag but sit in a portable tree stand next to Michelle. We are 15 feet off the ground, and let me tell you, I am impressed that come dark she has it in her to take her safety harness off and climb down the tree. It is not as simple as it may sound.

Every night we watch raccoon, skunk, and porcupine do everything that they can to take the cover and logs off the stump to get the granola. The raccoon pulls with their powerful arms, the porcupine attempt to chew through the stump, and the skunk hope the coon or porkie opens it up.

The worst daytime pests are pine squirrels. They never give up and there are a million of them. There is always a dominant pine squirrel and it is very mean to its underlings.