WALTERS COLUMN: Farm living is hard to beat

Hello friends,

In the morning I am leaving on a seven-day fishing trip to Lake Gogebic with The Canada Gang, who this year anyways will be the Yooper Gang! I am crazy busy, as I am doing the final touches to my three gardens, it’s my birthday and I have to meet the guys at the Coloma exit on the interstate early in the morning.

As many of you may know, I grow, catch, or shoot much of my food, and I do just as much canning and freezing as growing and harvesting.

I put in four crops of sweet corn and just planted the last one yesterday. I also do this with green beans, broccoli, zucchini and summer squash. I will have fresh sweet corn from mid-July until the first frost. All my adult life I have had frozen corn, and pretty much hated the job, because I did not like blanching corn and then having to cut it off the cob when it is still warm.

Here is the simplest and best-tasting frozen corn recipe I can give you, and it comes from Jeff Moll’s ma, Elaine Podell.

Fifteen cups of corn that you simply cut off the ear (no blanching), 1.25 cups of sugar, 4 cups of ice water, and 2 teaspoons of salt. Mix it together and bag, I try to remember to double bag it in 1-quart bags and my goal is always to have 70 days of fresh corn and 50-quart bags of frozen corn.