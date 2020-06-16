WALTERS COLUMN: Fighting big winds on Green Bay

Saturday, June 6

High 83, low 54

There is change coming in the outdoor world, and here are some examples. Long-term high water is taking out Long Tail and Little Tail Points. It is simply eroding them away with the wind. High water was also obvious on the road at the boat landing, as parts of it are simply under water. I already wrote about the goby, and today, when I would check my lines, if there were weeds on them, there were dozens of baby zebra mussels in the weeds.

Today I watched a couple of different guides and their clients enjoying a day on the water, and I kept thinking, how does a guide adjust to all of the north winds that kick the heck out of everything out here? My guess would be lots of cancellations.

The entire day I did my best to catch a limit of walleye, but ended up catching only four, of which only one was legal. I took a good look at the erosion of Long Tail and Little Tail and I had plans for one more night in the boat when I received a text that said the wind was going to switch to the east and blow hard.