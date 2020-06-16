WALTERS COLUMN: Fighting big winds on Green Bay

Hello friends,
This week’s column is about a fishing trip that I went on to Green Bay. My plan was to spend about 48 hours in my 18.6 War Eagle fishing for walleye and living in a boat. My golden retrievers Fire and Ruby would be my companions along with a new little buddy that you are about to read about.
Friday, June 5
High 81, low 52
This column is going to be all over the map with info. This morning, before I even left the house, I saw Fire was carrying something and it turned out to be a baby rabbit that did not have its eyes open. Reality told me that it was going to die unless I tried to save it. I went to town, purchased a container of Similac powdered baby formula, and now there were four of us for this trip.
It was late Friday afternoon. I was at the boat landing on the Suamico River preparing to launch. All my fishing reports were of very slow fishing. I talked to two, maybe 14-year-old boys that were shore fishing, and all they had was a pile of goby, a fish that is an invasive species.
The captain and his crew of three headed out to sea with high hopes for a great trip. When I reached the big water of the bay between Long Tail Point and Little Tail Point, I was once again greeted by a strong north wind that was not predicted.
Trolling with a big rig and keeping three lines running correctly is a challenge when fishing alone in high seas. I did not care, as I had about 48 hours to play. My main plan of attack would be trolling crankbaits and crawler harnesses, which are standard tactics for walleye on Green Bay.
A little side note, this summer my daughter Selina is working as an intern in the removal of invasive plant species.
I was trolling, my new bunny pal that I named Patch was still alive and I was doing my best to catch a walleye. I did land four sheepshead and five striped bass. Well after dark I headed over to the north side of Long Tail Point, where my plan was to drop anchor in three feet of water and sleep on the floor of my boat.
About that time the wind came back and did not let go. My anchor slowly gave way and pushed my rig into shore. Something very cool was that there were a lot of bow fishermen out on this night. I think that bow fishermen are one of the hardiest breeds of humans that you will find.
Bow fishermen spend the night navigating in the dark, can fabricate and wire a boat into a fighting machine, shoot carp with a bow and arrow under adverse conditions and then drive home when the sun comes up.
I must tell you, I had little Patch sleeping right next to me to keep him warm, and between the bow fishermen, the bunny and the wind, sleep was not to be.
Saturday, June 6
High 83, low 54
There is change coming in the outdoor world, and here are some examples. Long-term high water is taking out Long Tail and Little Tail Points. It is simply eroding them away with the wind. High water was also obvious on the road at the boat landing, as parts of it are simply under water. I already wrote about the goby, and today, when I would check my lines, if there were weeds on them, there were dozens of baby zebra mussels in the weeds.
Today I watched a couple of different guides and their clients enjoying a day on the water, and I kept thinking, how does a guide adjust to all of the north winds that kick the heck out of everything out here? My guess would be lots of cancellations.
The entire day I did my best to catch a limit of walleye, but ended up catching only four, of which only one was legal. I took a good look at the erosion of Long Tail and Little Tail and I had plans for one more night in the boat when I received a text that said the wind was going to switch to the east and blow hard.
At 7 p.m., after 26 hours in the boat, I started trolling towards the landing 3 miles away. The wind decided for me that I needed to quit fishing and head in. Though it was a Saturday evening, I only saw two other boats on the water, and when all three of us made it to safety, we smiled at each other like “congrats, ya made it back.”
I have been home five days and Patch is still alive!
