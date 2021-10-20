WALTERS COLUMN: First hunt, UW-Stevens Point Homecoming make for busy weekend

Three of the gals are on UWSP’s dance team and all six gals had their parents here today for the game, a dance performance at halftime, and lots of fun afterwards. Raegan Babcock, Julia Perock, and Natalie Kuhaupt are on the dance team along with a bunch of other gals. It was very cool to feel and see the honor and respect they have for what has been up to 18 years of dance for one of them. Not to mention listening about the grueling practice schedule of four times a week of two-and-a-half hours of practice each time, and the national awards they have earned for their effort. I sat in the stands with Selina, Isabel Negaard, Kaylee Huberty, all the parents and a lot of this group’s friends. The dance team’s performance was flawless and the look on all the parents’ faces told it all, as they watched their daughters in what is probably the last year of their dancing careers.